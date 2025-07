Language Update & Minor Fixes

We're happy to announce the first patch for "A Warm Smile". This update introduces two new languages and some minor improvements:

New:

🌍 Spanish (Español) and Portuguese (Português) are now available!

Language selector added to the main menu.

Fixes:

Minor menu adjustments.

Small text alignment issues resolved.

We’re continuing to listen to your feedback. Thank you for supporting the game!