16 July 2025 Build 19249400
Yet another small patch to address a pressing issue related to saves. Thank you to those helping out with reporting these issues and for your patience as I resolve them.

I am continuing to investigate a few crashes that some players are encountering as well as fixing a few other issues. If you do encounter an issue then please report it either on the Steam Forums or over on our Discord.

Changes

  • Resolved issue with naming save file with Steam's input interface resulting in a bad save file
  • Resolved issue with Save name prompt not working nicely with gamepad
  • Resolved issue with Steam Deck cursor aim drifting with minimal input
  • Improved messaging when a seed requires a Plant Support

