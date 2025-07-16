I am continuing to investigate a few crashes that some players are encountering as well as fixing a few other issues. If you do encounter an issue then please report it either on the Steam Forums or over on our Discord.
Changes
- Resolved issue with naming save file with Steam's input interface resulting in a bad save file
- Resolved issue with Save name prompt not working nicely with gamepad
- Resolved issue with Steam Deck cursor aim drifting with minimal input
- Improved messaging when a seed requires a Plant Support
