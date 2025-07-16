Changes

Resolved issue with naming save file with Steam's input interface resulting in a bad save file



Resolved issue with Save name prompt not working nicely with gamepad



Resolved issue with Steam Deck cursor aim drifting with minimal input



Improved messaging when a seed requires a Plant Support



Yet another small patch to address a pressing issue related to saves. Thank you to those helping out with reporting these issues and for your patience as I resolve them.I am continuing to investigate a few crashes that some players are encountering as well as fixing a few other issues. If you do encounter an issue then please report it either on the Steam Forums or over on our Discord.