- Crafting: New craftable candle resource used in McAbre crafting quests and in the normal crafting tree.
- Proc Gen: Some minor prop additions with some fun bonuses -- keep an eye out for oars on the beaches of your island!
- Proc Gen: worlds now generate sandy paths as part of the landscape by default.
- Monsters: Additional tuning and cleanup of various monsters.
- Object Physics: FPS improved especially for procgen worlds after you make the first modification.
- Effectlang: Rename SetFogDistance -> SetFog and add thickness parameter.
- Editor: New wooden ship pieces and decorations, including hulls, sails, cannons, ropes, and helms. New robot parts clutter and deactivated robots made from one of our backer designs.
- Editor: Increase autosave timeout to 5 seconds, don't autosave if actively using a tool.
- Editor: Display object materials in properties window.
- Crystal Cathedral: New island in WIP worlds folder. In a very early stage of development, but now playable!
- Dead Water: New island in WIP worlds folder. A murder Mystery themed level, In early blockout stage, not much gameplay. players can view the current city layout, and tilesets and color palettes that will be used.
Weekly build 7/16/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
