16 July 2025 Build 19249374 Edited 16 July 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Crafting: New craftable candle resource used in McAbre crafting quests and in the normal crafting tree.
  • Proc Gen: Some minor prop additions with some fun bonuses -- keep an eye out for oars on the beaches of your island!
  • Proc Gen: worlds now generate sandy paths as part of the landscape by default.
  • Monsters: Additional tuning and cleanup of various monsters.
  • Object Physics: FPS improved especially for procgen worlds after you make the first modification.
  • Effectlang: Rename SetFogDistance -> SetFog and add thickness parameter.
  • Editor: New wooden ship pieces and decorations, including hulls, sails, cannons, ropes, and helms. New robot parts clutter and deactivated robots made from one of our backer designs.
  • Editor: Increase autosave timeout to 5 seconds, don't autosave if actively using a tool.
  • Editor: Display object materials in properties window.
  • Crystal Cathedral: New island in WIP worlds folder. In a very early stage of development, but now playable!
  • Dead Water: New island in WIP worlds folder. A murder Mystery themed level, In early blockout stage, not much gameplay. players can view the current city layout, and tilesets and color palettes that will be used.


