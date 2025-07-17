Hiya! John here!

If you didn't know, I was the main guy behind My Friendly Neighborhood. In many ways, My Friendly Neighborhood has been a life-changing project. First of all, making My Friendly Neighborhood was one of the most educational experiences I will likely have in my professional life, both from a development side and a business side. Releasing My Friendly Neighborhood was one the most emotionally difficult experiences I've ever gone through. Figuring out what direction to take in my development after My Friendly Neighborhood was finished has been extremely difficult and confusing. The excitement of seeing a game played in front of millions of people, seeing sales charts, and reading reviews gets mixed into a pot with all the complicated aspects that come along with business, seeing aspects of your game you wished you had done differently, and wondering where on earth you're going to go in your professional life. It's a very emotionally confusing place to be.

But to be clear - all of the good things that have come from My Friendly Neighborhood, the relief of a game releasing to a joyful reception, the exciting moments and upcoming opportunities, the ability to now grow and continue my game development, was because of you. Having something you've spent a significant portion of your life making be embraced and appreciated by so many people is a deeply meaningful feeling that I don't have a good way of describing. Forgetting the money and the business, the plans, the strategies, and all that stuff that comes along with game development - I truly want to thank you for appreciating my game. Because after now two years, another game in development, and many many changes in my life, that's the thing I remember most strongly - that what I made meant something to you. I could happily leave the rest if I can keep that.

Now, for some announcements:

It has been a very long journey to get here, but I am very happy to tell you that My Friendly Neighborhood console ports are launching RIGHT NOW for Xbox consoles (as well as Game Pass) and PlayStation 5, with plans to target *some other platforms* a little bit later as well! Additionally, I've put together a small online store where you can purchase some official My Friendly Neighborhood merch! You can find it over at https://shop.ducky.dev/ if that's your kind of thing. I know so many people have been waiting for both console ports and the ability to get some official merch - I really apologize it's taken so long to get these things together, but sometimes things just end up being a lot more difficult than you expect. (Chalk that up to the "business learning experiences" I suppose!)

I don't know exactly where the years are going to take my development, but I'm so glad we can share a celebration for a game that meant so much to me and that you have loved so well. Here's to many more friendly years together!

-John S.



Changelog: