Prion Boss Prohibition - Patch Notes 1.0.3
Improved Progression Tracking: Player progression is now saved accurately, including unlocked and spent leverage for items.
Resolved an issue where the game prevented users from playing due to a lack of internet connection, even when the internet was active.
Corrected an issue where the LIV camera would sometimes stop working (some other known LIV camera issues remain).
Improved the preorder neck accessory position to minimize clipping of the 3D mesh.
Fixed an issue where the right panel of the customization view sometimes displayed placeholder data until refreshed.
Fixed various other minor issues and code exceptions.
Steam Controller Pad Support (HTC Vive Wand support)
Menu Access:
Left controller pad click now opens the menu.
Conversation Control:
Right controller pad click advances conversations.
Hint Layer Usage:
Right controller pad slow click (hold for 0.25 seconds) activates the hint layer.
Locomotion:
Left controller pad direction controls movement.
Right controller pad direction controls turning.
Note for WMR:
It is expected that simply brushing the pad is sufficient for locomotion; a full press is not required. (Further testing needed in live environments.)
Changed files in this update