 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249329 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prion Boss Prohibition - Patch Notes 1.0.3

  • Improved Progression Tracking: Player progression is now saved accurately, including unlocked and spent leverage for items.

  • Resolved an issue where the game prevented users from playing due to a lack of internet connection, even when the internet was active.

  • Corrected an issue where the LIV camera would sometimes stop working (some other known LIV camera issues remain).

  • Improved the preorder neck accessory position to minimize clipping of the 3D mesh.

  • Fixed an issue where the right panel of the customization view sometimes displayed placeholder data until refreshed.

  • Fixed various other minor issues and code exceptions.

Steam Controller Pad Support (HTC Vive Wand support)

  • Menu Access:
    Left controller pad click now opens the menu.

  • Conversation Control:
    Right controller pad click advances conversations.

  • Hint Layer Usage:
    Right controller pad slow click (hold for 0.25 seconds) activates the hint layer.

  • Locomotion:
    Left controller pad direction controls movement.
    Right controller pad direction controls turning.

  • Note for WMR:
    It is expected that simply brushing the pad is sufficient for locomotion; a full press is not required. (Further testing needed in live environments.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2973831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link