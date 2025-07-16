Prion Boss Prohibition - Patch Notes 1.0.3

Improved Progression Tracking: Player progression is now saved accurately, including unlocked and spent leverage for items.

Resolved an issue where the game prevented users from playing due to a lack of internet connection, even when the internet was active.

Corrected an issue where the LIV camera would sometimes stop working (some other known LIV camera issues remain).

Improved the preorder neck accessory position to minimize clipping of the 3D mesh.

Fixed an issue where the right panel of the customization view sometimes displayed placeholder data until refreshed.