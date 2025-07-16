Major Changes and Improvements
- Invincibility after Hit Improvements: When you got hit you gain invincibility for a few seconds but this grace period could be overwritten when dodging directly after you got hit, which in some cases might have led to another hit. The invincibility time is now not overwritten by the shorter grace period from the dodge if you already are invincible. Preventing getting consecutive double hits.
- Improved Leaderboard Ranking Display: Leaderboard entries now properly display rank numbers above 1000 (we would never expected to have so many players playing our game <3).
- Range close distance on hit effects: The close distance for triggering projectile on hit effects has been further reduced. So that you can now get closer to enemies requiring less travel distance for your projectile to actually trigger on hit effects. There is a small minimum distance projectiles have to travel to prevent shotguning big targets like bosses by standing inside/very close to the target.
- Improved Attack Direction Indicator: The attack direction indicator arrow below the player now also displays directional key input like the X/Y/A/B buttons on controller or the arrow keys. Previously the indicator went invisible and then displaying the last position by the thumbstick. This now properly keeps track of the last/current shooting direction and should make it easier to see where you are aiming when using directional attack buttons.
- Lifeleech now leeching: We found a bug that caused lifeleech to not trigger at all. This is now fixed and life will be leeched. We corrected the wrong lifeleech tooltip as one node was reducing lifeleech by -10% and not the dispayed -20%. We did a small balancing adjustment and lifeleech nodes now reduce lifeleech by -6% per node.
- Skygems now properly Character bound: Skygems always meant to be character bound and vanishing when your character vanishes. With the introduction of character slots we noticed that skygems got shared through the stash as well, which was not intended. Furthermore when starting a new character and terminating that run it would remove all collected skygems from the shared stash. Now skygems are character bound and each character wil have its own skygem stash. When one character vanishes your other characters will keep their skygems. Fear not your current skygems will be moved to the new stash, so there should not be any lost gems on your active runs.
- Pause Menu when close Interactable Objects: You can now open the Pause Menu by hitting ESC or start button on controller even when standing close to Interactable World Objects. This now also allows pausing during a fight when you accidentially stand close to a portal or other world object.
- Improved Key Design: The map chest key now has a lootbeam to prevent the map chest key from being lost. The key now also features a much more golden design.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when dying exatly after an awakened map endboss has been defeated (v.1.0.0.5a)
- Fixed a crash on an edge case that could occur when dying during performing an attack (v.1.0.0.5a)
- Evasion Chance did not update when you placed new skillpoints into evasion skill nodes. Therefore the new evasion chance did not become active before a scene switch. This is now fixed and the evasion chance is now directly updated. The damage reduction should now as well work reliably due to fixes in the latest hotfixes.
- Shard of renewal now as well minifies skill node tooltips after reroll
- Removed float digits on skill node tooltips for skill possibility
- Changing your playername on the public season now does not grant you a new ID which caused leaderboard entries to be shown twice
- Improved translations for stats button in skilltree to prevent misalligned buttons
- Fixed stonesmasher standard pose that caused flickering between attack state changes
- Fixed coop keyboard command for swaping weapons not being assigned to standard "R"
- Pinnacle Aeodra Boss Vareth now has reliable active colliders and should now be able to hit you when he is hitting you
It seems the game is now running stable for the majority of players. If you experience any crashes, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible.
