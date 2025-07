Fixed a bug with the achievement "The Instant"



Fixed hairline cracks in the fog-of-war, which were occuring on certain GPUs



Added missing characters in some languages



Reduced the size of save files



Adjusted some sound effects



Thank you to everyone who has played the game! We've loved hearing your experiences and feedback – but we've also heard of a couple bugs, so we've put together a small patch.Cheers,Levi & The Loophole Team(PS: Enjoying the game? Finding bugs? Need a hint? Then join the Loophole Discord Server!