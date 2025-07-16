While I’m hard at work preparing for the 1.0 launch and console release - where the long awaited Livestock Update will arrive - I wanted to put together a meaningful update for everyone playing on Steam in the meantime. This patch adds a powerful new automation tool, the Farmhand Task Post, plus a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, controller enhancements, and performance tweaks to make your farming smoother and more satisfying as we head toward full release.
New: Farmhand Task Post
Take a break from the grind—let your farmhands do the heavy lifting!
Automate entire rows of crops: sowing, watering, harvesting—fully hands-off.
Automatically applies fertilizers if necessary.
Assign or unassign a farmhand to toggle activity.
Default coverage: 1 cell. Use:
Right-click to extend range up to 16 additional acres.
Shift + Right-click to shrink it
Easily reposition to different rows for dynamic gameplay.
Unlocks at 50 Rep points
Costs $50,000 per post
Controller & Steam Deck Enhancements
Haptic feedback added for controllers and Steam Deck.
Controls preview on pause screen dynamically reflects input device (Keyboard, Steam Deck or controller based on platform).
Circular navigation enabled in pause menu.
New controller shortcuts:
Right Thumbstick Button – Switch camera view
Right Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Toggle grid
Left Thumbstick Button – Go to home
Left Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Go to next field
Quality of Life Improvements
The Copy hotkey (Default: "C" , Controller Y / △) now also copies any crop to the current selection, making it faster to match crop types across your farm.
Copying a Seed Bin now only copies the seed type—without switching to the placement tool—making it easier to quickly plant the same crop without accidentally placing a new bin.
The Move hotkey now automatically selects the currently highlighted placeable, reducing extra clicks when repositioning structures.
Purchasing a Tool popup dialogue box displays clearer error message when funds or rep points are insufficient.
Device Tooltips now displays input bindings for each action.
HUD cleanup:
Moved Reputation bar to top of the screen for better visibility across platforms.
Removed game mode icon from top-left corner for a cleaner interface.
Improved readability on maximized Soil Data widget.
Now displays live crop growth rates and other dynamic stats.
Still able to minimalize or minimize bottom widget completely.
Gameplay & System Changes
Added +1 Rep Point preview on potential orders to clarify rewards.
Farmhand task speed reduced to balance with tractor workflows.
Daily wage increases now scale with number of Worker Housing buildings.
Camera can now zoom in closer for detailed views.
Increased frequency of clear skies and rain; reduced other weather types like cloudy or fog.
Beehive and Chicken Run now unlock with just 1 Rep.
“New Journey” achievement now triggers when starting a new game (no longer on main menu load).
Steam Deck automatically set graphics preset and UI Scale 110% on initial start.
Top secret cheat code added (you didn’t hear it from me).
Removed MP4 intro videos for faster boot and login across platforms.
Display user’s platform name in the main menu, ensuring proper sync with cloud saves and achievement tracking.
Action queue widgets capped at 25 to improve performance when assigning large Farmhand areas.
Package size reduced to 1.48 GB.
Official Chinese health warning now appears if language is set to Simplified or Traditional Chinese.
Bug Fixes
Fixed pause menu overlapping tutorial elements.
Corrected controller icon alignment on the left menu.
Copied building updates category selection on HUD.
Planter seed selection widget updates on new crop selected delegate
Resolved issue with tutorial breaking if "Back" was pressed during a popup with controller.
Fixed issue preventing pause when Farm Details is open while using a controller.
Farmhands now correctly use assigned amendment, not the currently selected one.
Fixed stuck pause hotkey caused by overlay button focus lock.
Soil Data widget now displays accurate info when using crop variants.
Potentially fixed a crash caused when a settings menu is opened repeatedly.
Proper mesh displayed when moving the seed changer.
Improved order processing visuals:
Refresh all field renderers when processing new orders. Helps clear any lingering plants or notification indicators.
Press F5 to manually refresh visuals.
Stricter reference assignment on placed items, reducing risk of save data corruption resulting in duplicate buildings on load.
As always, Thanks for playing
-Jimi
