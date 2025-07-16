While I’m hard at work preparing for the 1.0 launch and console release - where the long awaited Livestock Update will arrive - I wanted to put together a meaningful update for everyone playing on Steam in the meantime. This patch adds a powerful new automation tool, the Farmhand Task Post, plus a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, controller enhancements, and performance tweaks to make your farming smoother and more satisfying as we head toward full release.

New: Farmhand Task Post

Take a break from the grind—let your farmhands do the heavy lifting!

Automate entire rows of crops : sowing, watering, harvesting—fully hands-off.

Automatically applies fertilizers if necessary.

Assign or unassign a farmhand to toggle activity.

Default coverage: 1 cell . Use: Right-click to extend range up to 16 additional acres. Shift + Right-click to shrink it

Easily reposition to different rows for dynamic gameplay.

Unlocks at 50 Rep points

Costs $50,000 per post

Controller & Steam Deck Enhancements

Haptic feedback added for controllers and Steam Deck.

Controls preview on pause screen dynamically reflects input device (Keyboard, Steam Deck or controller based on platform).

Circular navigation enabled in pause menu.

New controller shortcuts: Right Thumbstick Button – Switch camera view Right Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Toggle grid Left Thumbstick Button – Go to home Left Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Go to next field



Quality of Life Improvements

The Copy hotkey (Default: "C" , Controller Y / △) now also copies any crop to the current selection, making it faster to match crop types across your farm.

Copying a Seed Bin now only copies the seed type —without switching to the placement tool—making it easier to quickly plant the same crop without accidentally placing a new bin.

The Move hotkey now automatically selects the currently highlighted placeable , reducing extra clicks when repositioning structures.

Purchasing a Tool popup dialogue box displays clearer error message when funds or rep points are insufficient.

Device Tooltips now displays input bindings for each action.

HUD cleanup : Moved Reputation bar to top of the screen for better visibility across platforms. Removed game mode icon from top-left corner for a cleaner interface.

Improved readability on maximized Soil Data widget . Now displays live crop growth rates and other dynamic stats. Still able to minimalize or minimize bottom widget completely.



Gameplay & System Changes

Added +1 Rep Point preview on potential orders to clarify rewards.

Farmhand task speed reduced to balance with tractor workflows.

Daily wage increases now scale with number of Worker Housing buildings.

Camera can now zoom in closer for detailed views.

Increased frequency of clear skies and rain ; reduced other weather types like cloudy or fog.

Beehive and Chicken Run now unlock with just 1 Rep .

“ New Journey ” achievement now triggers when starting a new game (no longer on main menu load).

Steam Deck automatically set graphics preset and UI Scale 110% on initial start.

Top secret cheat code added (you didn’t hear it from me).

Removed MP4 intro videos for faster boot and login across platforms.

Display user’s platform name in the main menu, ensuring proper sync with cloud saves and achievement tracking .

Action queue widgets capped at 25 to improve performance when assigning large Farmhand areas.

Package size reduced to 1.48 GB .

Official Chinese health warning now appears if language is set to Simplified or Traditional Chinese.

Bug Fixes