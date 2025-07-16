 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19249063
Update notes via Steam Community

While I’m hard at work preparing for the 1.0 launch and console release - where the long awaited Livestock Update will arrive - I wanted to put together a meaningful update for everyone playing on Steam in the meantime. This patch adds a powerful new automation tool, the Farmhand Task Post, plus a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, controller enhancements, and performance tweaks to make your farming smoother and more satisfying as we head toward full release.

New: Farmhand Task Post

Take a break from the grind—let your farmhands do the heavy lifting!

  • Automate entire rows of crops: sowing, watering, harvesting—fully hands-off.

  • Automatically applies fertilizers if necessary.

  • Assign or unassign a farmhand to toggle activity.

  • Default coverage: 1 cell. Use:

    • Right-click to extend range up to 16 additional acres.

    • Shift + Right-click to shrink it

  • Easily reposition to different rows for dynamic gameplay.

  • Unlocks at 50 Rep points

  • Costs $50,000 per post

Controller & Steam Deck Enhancements

  • Haptic feedback added for controllers and Steam Deck.

  • Controls preview on pause screen dynamically reflects input device (Keyboard, Steam Deck or controller based on platform).

  • Circular navigation enabled in pause menu.

  • New controller shortcuts:

    • Right Thumbstick Button – Switch camera view

    • Right Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Toggle grid

    • Left Thumbstick Button – Go to home

    • Left Thumbstick Button + LT/L2 – Go to next field

Quality of Life Improvements

  • The Copy hotkey (Default: "C" , Controller Y / △) now also copies any crop to the current selection, making it faster to match crop types across your farm.

  • Copying a Seed Bin now only copies the seed type—without switching to the placement tool—making it easier to quickly plant the same crop without accidentally placing a new bin.

  • The Move hotkey now automatically selects the currently highlighted placeable, reducing extra clicks when repositioning structures.

  • Purchasing a Tool popup dialogue box displays clearer error message when funds or rep points are insufficient.

  • Device Tooltips now displays input bindings for each action.

  • HUD cleanup:

    • Moved Reputation bar to top of the screen for better visibility across platforms.

    • Removed game mode icon from top-left corner for a cleaner interface.

  • Improved readability on maximized Soil Data widget.

    • Now displays live crop growth rates and other dynamic stats.

    • Still able to minimalize or minimize bottom widget completely.

Gameplay & System Changes

  • Added +1 Rep Point preview on potential orders to clarify rewards.

  • Farmhand task speed reduced to balance with tractor workflows.

  • Daily wage increases now scale with number of Worker Housing buildings.

  • Camera can now zoom in closer for detailed views.

  • Increased frequency of clear skies and rain; reduced other weather types like cloudy or fog.

  • Beehive and Chicken Run now unlock with just 1 Rep.

  • New Journey” achievement now triggers when starting a new game (no longer on main menu load).

  • Steam Deck automatically set graphics preset and UI Scale 110% on initial start.

  • Top secret cheat code added (you didn’t hear it from me).

  • Removed MP4 intro videos for faster boot and login across platforms.

  • Display user’s platform name in the main menu, ensuring proper sync with cloud saves and achievement tracking.

  • Action queue widgets capped at 25 to improve performance when assigning large Farmhand areas.

  • Package size reduced to 1.48 GB.

  • Official Chinese health warning now appears if language is set to Simplified or Traditional Chinese.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed pause menu overlapping tutorial elements.

  • Corrected controller icon alignment on the left menu.

  • Copied building updates category selection on HUD.

  • Planter seed selection widget updates on new crop selected delegate

  • Resolved issue with tutorial breaking if "Back" was pressed during a popup with controller.

  • Fixed issue preventing pause when Farm Details is open while using a controller.

  • Farmhands now correctly use assigned amendment, not the currently selected one.

  • Fixed stuck pause hotkey caused by overlay button focus lock.

  • Soil Data widget now displays accurate info when using crop variants.

  • Potentially fixed a crash caused when a settings menu is opened repeatedly.

  • Proper mesh displayed when moving the seed changer.

  • Improved order processing visuals:

    • Refresh all field renderers when processing new orders. Helps clear any lingering plants or notification indicators.

    • Press F5 to manually refresh visuals.

  • Stricter reference assignment on placed items, reducing risk of save data corruption resulting in duplicate buildings on load.

    As always, Thanks for playing
    -Jimi

