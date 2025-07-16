 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249043 Edited 16 July 2025 – 18:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

-Beta branch experimental "display stretch" support for ultra wide screens now has a toggle option under the resolution list at the settings. You can enable it by going to in-game settings from the main menu and clicking select resolution, then make sure you select the option keep aspect ratio so black bars are allowed to appear on the sides when fullscreen.

Note: For this to take effect, make sure you are on the beta branch for Mazgeon on Steam.
You can click on the game settings on your Steam library and click Betas to join.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19249043
Windows Depot 1124971
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link