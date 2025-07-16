Meowllo!
Here's a little gift from us, a package of quality of life updates wrapped in a bow~
💖 Relationship Gains
Every time you gain friendship or heart points, it'll give you a notification
You now gain +2 points saying hello every day and another +5 talking to them again
🪴 Donation Status Tracker
Donateable items will also show the stamp when you're hovering it in your rucksack
Items in the Cultural Center tracker will now display "???" instead of the item name, model, and description if you don't have the item or if you haven't donated it yet
We've listened to the feedback that part of the fun is discovering items as you play, so we hope this satisfies that desire!
✨ Better Item Quality
We agree it's been too hard to see what quality an item is
Now, the icons are bigger, and the different levels are different colours
Changed files in this update