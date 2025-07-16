 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249039 Edited 16 July 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Meowllo!

Here's a little gift from us, a package of quality of life updates wrapped in a bow~

💖 Relationship Gains

  • Every time you gain friendship or heart points, it'll give you a notification

  • You now gain +2 points saying hello every day and another +5 talking to them again

🪴 Donation Status Tracker

  • Donateable items will also show the stamp when you're hovering it in your rucksack

  • Items in the Cultural Center tracker will now display "???" instead of the item name, model, and description if you don't have the item or if you haven't donated it yet

  • We've listened to the feedback that part of the fun is discovering items as you play, so we hope this satisfies that desire!

✨ Better Item Quality

  • We agree it's been too hard to see what quality an item is

  • Now, the icons are bigger, and the different levels are different colours

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1125511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link