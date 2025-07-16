Meowllo!

Here's a little gift from us, a package of quality of life updates wrapped in a bow~

You now gain +2 points saying hello every day and another +5 talking to them again

Every time you gain friendship or heart points, it'll give you a notification

Donateable items will also show the stamp when you're hovering it in your rucksack

Items in the Cultural Center tracker will now display "???" instead of the item name, model, and description if you don't have the item or if you haven't donated it yet