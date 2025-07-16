 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Because I am developing it alone, I have limited time and energy, and I did not find many problems when I was testing.

If these problems bring you a bad experience, I apologize to everyone.

Players who are not happy with the game can leave a bad review in the comment area. Tell me the problem and I will definitely improve it as soon as possible.

Update content

  • Added special effects of deducting coal balls when deleting symbols

  • Some text out-of-frame modifications

  • Added instructions for four-leaf clover and coal balls to the upgrade interface

  • Added a relic magic stone store

  • Added a relic gem store

  • Strengthened the initial symbol of the necromancer

  • The initial magic stone store for the necromancer

