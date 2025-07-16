Because I am developing it alone, I have limited time and energy, and I did not find many problems when I was testing.
If these problems bring you a bad experience, I apologize to everyone.
Players who are not happy with the game can leave a bad review in the comment area. Tell me the problem and I will definitely improve it as soon as possible.
Update content
Added special effects of deducting coal balls when deleting symbols
Some text out-of-frame modifications
Added instructions for four-leaf clover and coal balls to the upgrade interface
Added a relic magic stone store
Added a relic gem store
Strengthened the initial symbol of the necromancer
The initial magic stone store for the necromancer
Changed files in this update