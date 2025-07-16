 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Chained Backrooms — NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM WITH 15% OFF




Huge thanks to everyone who joined the beta and played the demo — your support helped bring this game to release ❤️


  • Co-op survival where you're chained to other players
  • Procedurally generated Backrooms levels
  • Find and sell valuable items
  • Merchants, upgrades, and a real race against time


Bring your friends and dive into the BACKROOMS!

