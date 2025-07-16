🧩 Removed bugged rune from the skill that gives a random rune at the start.

🖥️ Improved screen adjustments for 16:10 aspect ratio.

💣 Fixed issue where the Bomber’s corpse would float after death.

🪦 Enemy corpses no longer disappear in the church.

🔫 Fixed Mini SMG ammo amount.

🔔 Fixed a bug that allowed the player to exit the bell arena fight and get stuck.

🏆 Fixed issues with the achievements for breaking lamps and dying for the first time.

📦 Increased the spare ammo for all weapons by 30%.