Hello from Hurley Piano! We hope you're enjoying everything Musical Meteors has to offer.
Our first patch focuses on fixing some minor bugs and making a few improvements to general gameplay.
Gameplay Improvements
Medium meteors now have a chance of spawning on Level 1.
Meteor spawn time reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds.
Level-up notifs now display time added and any unlocked notes.
Missed notes now flash red on the keyboard UI.
Levels 2-10 now add 20 seconds to the timer, and subsequent levels now add 10 seconds.
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug causing all keys from a previous game to unlock upon missing a note during a new game.
Fixed level-up and missed note notifs persisting on-screen when exiting to the main menu.
Fixed audio sliders starting at their minimum values but displaying as 100% when starting the game for the first time.
Thanks for playing!
