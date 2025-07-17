Hello from Hurley Piano! We hope you're enjoying everything Musical Meteors has to offer.

Our first patch focuses on fixing some minor bugs and making a few improvements to general gameplay.

Gameplay Improvements

Medium meteors now have a chance of spawning on Level 1.

Meteor spawn time reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds.

Level-up notifs now display time added and any unlocked notes.

Missed notes now flash red on the keyboard UI.

Levels 2-10 now add 20 seconds to the timer, and subsequent levels now add 10 seconds.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug causing all keys from a previous game to unlock upon missing a note during a new game.

Fixed level-up and missed note notifs persisting on-screen when exiting to the main menu.

Fixed audio sliders starting at their minimum values but displaying as 100% when starting the game for the first time.

Contact us at our website to report any bug fixes or improvements you'd like to see.

Thanks for playing!