Hello everyone!

I have been working quite a bit on bringing forward a new update and finally it's time!

The biggest changes with this update are:

Roads

Cars - with inventory that you can find in the world. If you find the right car parts you can fix it and drive around the Evil mountains in it.

Gas stations

New enemy: soldier - they shoot at you so be really careful!

Tunnel New items:

Gasoline

Car engine

Car battery

Car wheel

Sparkplugs

Hatchback

Bug fixes and improvements

Optimization

Improved fishing mechanics

Armor bug where you kept armor from armor pieces that the player equipped even when you lost the armor pieces through death or destruction. All players that got a higher armor than what was supposed to will also have their armor tuned down to normal levels.

A bug where you tried to pick up an item but changed your mind and thereafter tried to loot a drawer then you picked up that very same item.

Anomalies like wound infection, bleeding etc. still showed up in the status menu after you died

Removed not being able to move while bandaging