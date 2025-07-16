 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19248632
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I have been working quite a bit on bringing forward a new update and finally it's time!

The biggest changes with this update are:

  • Roads

  • Cars - with inventory that you can find in the world. If you find the right car parts you can fix it and drive around the Evil mountains in it.

  • Gas stations

  • New enemy: soldier - they shoot at you so be really careful!

  • Tunnel

    New items:

  • Gasoline

  • Car engine

  • Car battery

  • Car wheel

  • Sparkplugs

  • Hatchback

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Optimization

  • Improved fishing mechanics

  • Armor bug where you kept armor from armor pieces that the player equipped even when you lost the armor pieces through death or destruction. All players that got a higher armor than what was supposed to will also have their armor tuned down to normal levels.

  • A bug where you tried to pick up an item but changed your mind and thereafter tried to loot a drawer then you picked up that very same item.

  • Anomalies like wound infection, bleeding etc. still showed up in the status menu after you died

  • Removed not being able to move while bandaging

  • Other things I have been working on is level design. A new area with a big forest is now in place. More lakes. More variations in the birds singing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2684761
