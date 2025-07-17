 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Hello Bam Bam Boomers!
Due to the recent hiccups with the last update, we reverted some settings so performance should be better. In short it was because of the extra memory required to have dynamic resolution (not even if it's active) and TAA that needed to be enabled. We are happy to discuss them further in our discord!

Enjoy

