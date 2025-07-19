 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19248587 Edited 19 July 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry its been so long.
I have still be learning a lot i just haven't worked much on Jumping Steve.
An update to hopefully fix the steam achievements and a few bug fixes.
Some extra stuff in camp aign but it is still quite empty in there. there is a second level.
I spent way too much time making a working card deck but it still isnt finished, blackjack seemed like an easy thing, but I am still new to this.

Thanks for playing, and keep on jumpin'

