16 July 2025 Build 19248545 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy Wednesday! Another week, another little patch for our dear school. This one fixes some minor bugs in Nugget's mission as well as a specific dialogue hiccup when feeding Nugget goo outside of Ms. Lovelett's mission.

  • Fixed library door being disabled sometimes during Nugget's mission at lunch time.
  • Fixed Nugget having wrong dialogue after he does a goo transformation on the playground when not doing teacher mission.
  • Fixed Nugget doing the wrong thing in the hallway when talking to Stevie if you aren't in the room when his arm transforms.

