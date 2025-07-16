- Fixed library door being disabled sometimes during Nugget's mission at lunch time.
- Fixed Nugget having wrong dialogue after he does a goo transformation on the playground when not doing teacher mission.
- Fixed Nugget doing the wrong thing in the hallway when talking to Stevie if you aren't in the room when his arm transforms.
Kindergarten 3 Patch v1.05
Happy Wednesday! Another week, another little patch for our dear school. This one fixes some minor bugs in Nugget's mission as well as a specific dialogue hiccup when feeding Nugget goo outside of Ms. Lovelett's mission.
