Furniture Placement

Players can now place furniture inside their ships!







Buy Furniture

Over 50 pieces of furniture have been added, and they can be purchased from the newly added furniture vendor NPC in town. Visit different towns to discover and buy a variety of furniture!

Place Furniture

You can place furniture in various spots inside your ship, and some pieces can even be attached to walls or the ceiling.

Furniture is divided into functional pieces — such as those that increase warehouse or crew capacity — and decorative pieces, each with its own placement limits.

Even if you exclude a ship with furniture from the fleet, its furniture arrangement will be saved.

Remove Furniture

You can remove placed furniture at any time, and removed furniture will return to your inventory.

You can also easily remove all furniture from the Port Manager.

I hope this feature allows you to decorate your ship to your taste and create a cozy, personal space on the open sea!

Others

Changes

All ships' existing furniture has been converted into items.

Improved: Interaction UI now attaches to the interactable object.

Players can only sell relevant items at each shop.

A UI now appears when the mast can be climbed.

Fixes