16 July 2025 Build 19248348 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ESCAPE FASTER

It is now possible to run in both AFTER HE ESCAPED and HE ESCAPED modes.

GLYPHS

Controller prompts have been updated to show universal glyphs.

BUGFIXES

Several issues have been worked out.

