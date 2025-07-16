Patch Notes

Added the ability to use the phone outside at night Phone will now appear when player looks down outside Club app will now appear at night that shows directions to the night club

Added more sound effects to the game

Extended the playable map Added a new area in the north Added a new Pizza restaurant Added new customers

Fixed vehicle "Hit & Run" fines being given when the player didn't cause the crash

Fixed trike and quad bike rear wheel physics

Fixed some terrain imperfections appearing through roads

Fixed some gaps in the map border that could be entered with bikes

Improved the "Unstuck" feature Player will now be teleported to the nearest sidewalk instead of just teleporting up

Reduced all delivery vehicle rear wheel bumpiness

Decreased the rate at which the food crumples

Increased chance of a rainy day (10% > 15%)

We have released an update including new features that make life easier, as well as fixing bugs that have now become commonly known and were frustrating to the players. In the coming month, we will finally begin work on walk-in restaurants and places as well as add new bikes and explore adding workers you can rent unused vehicles to!

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.