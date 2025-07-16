Patch Notes
Added the ability to use the phone outside at night
Phone will now appear when player looks down outside
Club app will now appear at night that shows directions to the night club
Added more sound effects to the game
Extended the playable map
Added a new area in the north
Added a new Pizza restaurant
Added new customers
Fixed vehicle "Hit & Run" fines being given when the player didn't cause the crash
Fixed trike and quad bike rear wheel physics
Fixed some terrain imperfections appearing through roads
Fixed some gaps in the map border that could be entered with bikes
Improved the "Unstuck" feature
Player will now be teleported to the nearest sidewalk instead of just teleporting up
Reduced all delivery vehicle rear wheel bumpiness
Decreased the rate at which the food crumples
Increased chance of a rainy day (10% > 15%)
We have released an update including new features that make life easier, as well as fixing bugs that have now become commonly known and were frustrating to the players. In the coming month, we will finally begin work on walk-in restaurants and places as well as add new bikes and explore adding workers you can rent unused vehicles to!
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.
