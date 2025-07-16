 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19248302
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Added the ability to use the phone outside at night

    • Phone will now appear when player looks down outside

    • Club app will now appear at night that shows directions to the night club

  • Added more sound effects to the game

  • Extended the playable map

    • Added a new area in the north

    • Added a new Pizza restaurant

    • Added new customers

  • Fixed vehicle "Hit & Run" fines being given when the player didn't cause the crash

  • Fixed trike and quad bike rear wheel physics

  • Fixed some terrain imperfections appearing through roads

  • Fixed some gaps in the map border that could be entered with bikes

  • Improved the "Unstuck" feature

    • Player will now be teleported to the nearest sidewalk instead of just teleporting up

  • Reduced all delivery vehicle rear wheel bumpiness

  • Decreased the rate at which the food crumples

  • Increased chance of a rainy day (10% > 15%)

We have released an update including new features that make life easier, as well as fixing bugs that have now become commonly known and were frustrating to the players. In the coming month, we will finally begin work on walk-in restaurants and places as well as add new bikes and explore adding workers you can rent unused vehicles to!

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.

