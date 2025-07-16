 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19248290 Edited 16 July 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Create My First NPC : Player & NPC Setup (Model & Animation Generation)

https://youtu.be/8lfaCmEGj8E

2. Build My Agentic NPC : Project & Quest Configuration (Agentic NPC Implementation)

https://youtu.be/Adqp3-e_III

3. Produce My NPC Shorts : Actor Setup & Video Generation (Short-form NPC Production)

https://youtu.be/sDVuQBdbBMU

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061041
