- Added Tab key bind to jump to next unused unit (controller users can already use the shoulder buttons).
- The game version is now displayed on the main menu to make it easier for our team to help with support issues.
- Updated the contrast in subtitles to make them easier to read on Steam Deck.
- Enraged units with no target will start the turn "used" so they can't be used by the owning player until the effect expires.
Fixes:
- Fixed community maps browser not automatically loading the next set of maps once the player scrolled past 50.
- Fixed issue where a player was authenticating with Steam twice, which made community maps slower to load.
- Fixed crash when switching between color blindness modes after playing a Skirmish mission.
- Fixed incorrect font being used on power targeting hint ("Select 3 Targets") in CJK languages.
- Fixed issue with Mordred's power prompting for 3 targets instead of one.
- Fixed Blightguard spawning in incorrect state at end of Krakens Wake mission.
- Fixed issue where if an AI player ended it's turn too fast (under 0.6sec - only possible with fog), and a human player skipped the turn banner at the same time, then the music track would not change.
- Fixed issue where updating the game's language after starting a mission would not correctly update some of the labels in the main menu.
- Fixed unit abbreviations on unit production and inspector windows when viewed in languages other than English.
- Fixed various UI components that had font issues in CJK languages.
- Added missing translations for unit types and movement types for the production screen and unit inspector.
Changed files in this update