16 July 2025 Build 19248162 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:

  • Added Tab key bind to jump to next unused unit (controller users can already use the shoulder buttons).
  • The game version is now displayed on the main menu to make it easier for our team to help with support issues.
  • Updated the contrast in subtitles to make them easier to read on Steam Deck.
  • Enraged units with no target will start the turn "used" so they can't be used by the owning player until the effect expires.


Fixes:

  • Fixed community maps browser not automatically loading the next set of maps once the player scrolled past 50.
  • Fixed issue where a player was authenticating with Steam twice, which made community maps slower to load.
  • Fixed crash when switching between color blindness modes after playing a Skirmish mission.
  • Fixed incorrect font being used on power targeting hint ("Select 3 Targets") in CJK languages.
  • Fixed issue with Mordred's power prompting for 3 targets instead of one.
  • Fixed Blightguard spawning in incorrect state at end of Krakens Wake mission.
  • Fixed issue where if an AI player ended it's turn too fast (under 0.6sec - only possible with fog), and a human player skipped the turn banner at the same time, then the music track would not change.
  • Fixed issue where updating the game's language after starting a mission would not correctly update some of the labels in the main menu.
  • Fixed unit abbreviations on unit production and inspector windows when viewed in languages other than English.
  • Fixed various UI components that had font issues in CJK languages.
  • Added missing translations for unit types and movement types for the production screen and unit inspector.

