Update 1.0.2.2

⚖ Balance: Slightly increase enemy melee damage in easy difficulty.

Slightly increased birds dodge percentage increase per perch room level. ⚡

Reduce sword attack range, so it is easier to flee a melee fight. ⚡

Increased the max amount of resources you can buy at each shop.



💻 UI / Quality of life: Added information on undocumented engine upgrades reducing food consumption (-4% per level).

Added information on the physical weakness of Eladrins.



🎆 Graphic: Updated the Kraken and the Arcanist decorations, to match the fixed walkable zones.



🐞 Bugfix: Opening the achievements list now checks that in-game unlocked achievements are unlocked on Steam.

Fixed walkable zones on the Kraken and the Arcanist

Fixed a bug in an event where you have to choose between two ships to fight.





⚡ change inspired by the community & content creators

