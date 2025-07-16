Update 1.0.2.2
⚖ Balance:Slightly increase enemy melee damage in easy difficulty.
Slightly increased birds dodge percentage increase per perch room level. ⚡
Reduce sword attack range, so it is easier to flee a melee fight. ⚡
Increased the max amount of resources you can buy at each shop.
💻 UI / Quality of life:Added information on undocumented engine upgrades reducing food consumption (-4% per level).
Added information on the physical weakness of Eladrins.
🎆 Graphic:Updated the Kraken and the Arcanist decorations, to match the fixed walkable zones.
🐞 Bugfix:Opening the achievements list now checks that in-game unlocked achievements are unlocked on Steam.
Fixed walkable zones on the Kraken and the Arcanist
Fixed a bug in an event where you have to choose between two ships to fight.
⚡ change inspired by the community & content creators
Changed files in this update