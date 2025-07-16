 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2.2


⚖ Balance:

Slightly increase enemy melee damage in easy difficulty.
Slightly increased birds dodge percentage increase per perch room level. ⚡
Reduce sword attack range, so it is easier to flee a melee fight. ⚡
Increased the max amount of resources you can buy at each shop.

💻 UI / Quality of life:

Added information on undocumented engine upgrades reducing food consumption (-4% per level).
Added information on the physical weakness of Eladrins.

🎆 Graphic:

Updated the Kraken and the Arcanist decorations, to match the fixed walkable zones.

🐞 Bugfix:

Opening the achievements list now checks that in-game unlocked achievements are unlocked on Steam.
Fixed walkable zones on the Kraken and the Arcanist
Fixed a bug in an event where you have to choose between two ships to fight.


⚡ change inspired by the community & content creators

