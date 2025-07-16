 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19247866
Additions

  • You can now create in-line twist! When creating a coaster, if you press T, and then place a point, the coaster will do a half-inline twist from the previously placed point to the one you have placed. The rest of the coaster path will be inverted until you in-line twist back up. Doing two of these back to back will make what is considered an inline-twist element when it comes to real life coasters. This unlocks new types of possible elements, like zero-g rolls, roll overs, Immelmann loops, dive drops, and more.
  • In editing mode, if you select a point, pressing T will half-inline twist at that point.
  • Previously set half-inline twist points for your coaster will be preserved when saving and loading a game.

