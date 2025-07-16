Hey everyone!

Today I’m bringing you a content update! We’ve added 52 new cards, along with a brand new and much more organized card pack purchasing system in the store. We’ve also fixed a few bugs—hope you enjoy it!

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed the stretched player image when winning or losing a match.

Improved visual quality for the “Al Palo” and “Alto” graphics.

Optimized game storage space.

New Mechanics:

Added a new card pack purchasing system in the store.

New Skins: