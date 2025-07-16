Hey everyone!
Today I’m bringing you a content update! We’ve added 52 new cards, along with a brand new and much more organized card pack purchasing system in the store. We’ve also fixed a few bugs—hope you enjoy it!
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
Fixed the stretched player image when winning or losing a match.
Improved visual quality for the “Al Palo” and “Alto” graphics.
Optimized game storage space.
New Mechanics:
Added a new card pack purchasing system in the store.
New Skins:
We’ve added 56 new card skins, including:
Full 1-peso deck (excluding 10, 11, and 12).
Full faca-style sword deck (excluding 10, 11, and 12).
Full traditional club deck.
Full traditional sword deck.
Full traditional cup deck.
Full traditional gold deck.
1 of gold (oro) – 2-pesos version.
7 of gold (oro) – 1-peso version.
