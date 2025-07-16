 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Hey everyone!

Today I’m bringing you a content update! We’ve added 52 new cards, along with a brand new and much more organized card pack purchasing system in the store. We’ve also fixed a few bugs—hope you enjoy it!

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed the stretched player image when winning or losing a match.

  • Improved visual quality for the “Al Palo” and “Alto” graphics.

  • Optimized game storage space.

New Mechanics:

  • Added a new card pack purchasing system in the store.

New Skins:

  • We’ve added 56 new card skins, including:

    1. Full 1-peso deck (excluding 10, 11, and 12).

    2. Full faca-style sword deck (excluding 10, 11, and 12).

    3. Full traditional club deck.

    4. Full traditional sword deck.

    5. Full traditional cup deck.

    6. Full traditional gold deck.

    7. 1 of gold (oro) – 2-pesos version.

    8. 7 of gold (oro) – 1-peso version.

