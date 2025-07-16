The Frogizard was one of the first creature models I created, and I was never fully satisfied with its quality. With this patch, I decided to completely rework it into something better. This update fully replaces the old Frogizard model with a new one. Additionally, the Frogizard Mage has received a minor adjustment: it can no longer perform melee attacks and is now purely a ranged caster.









Please note: If you load a game already in battle, the old model will still be used, and the creature’s animations may appear broken. This is expected and will be resolved once a new battle begins, loading the updated model.

Due to translation issues with the names "Frogizard," "Horselike," and similar creatures, we have decided to rename them to more universally understandable terms. They are now known as Demonic Hound, Demonic Horse, and Demonic Insect.



Other notable improvements: Added three new localizations: French, Spanish, and Polish.

And one last note: after migrating to Unreal Engine 5.6, I discovered that the story voiceovers are no longer localized . I’ve reported this bug to Epic, and once it’s fixed, I’ll restore voice localization. In the meantime, I’ll update the Steam page to reflect the current status. My apologies for the inconvenience.

Thank you for your continued support!