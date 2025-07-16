 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19247659
Update notes
7/16/2025

10.1 Monsters and Performance

New Features:
Added 24 new monsters.
Added 17 rare accessories.

Balancing:
Increased base health regen from 2.5% to 5%.
Increased stamina regen by 5.
Party is now healed before and after battle.
Stamina formula is now 50 + level(2). (each
ng+ up to ng+3 divides this by half)
Redesigned Ruthless Strategist. (lowers
extra action requirements for players,
while increasing it for enemies)

Misc:
Greatly improved performance when walking
around. (engine was treating every 5 steps
as a turn in combat, which was causing a
minor to extreme chug based on stats and
talents)
Improved lighting to Violent Sanctuary.
Fixed text to water summons.
Fixed innate taunt for Omega Greatshields.
Halved wait time after a fully displayed
text box. (was 10 frames)
Added turning back failsafe before ogre
boss.
Fixed NG+ from removing progress and
ghosts assigned to AP, Talent, and CF
buildings. (this bug also caused the
buildings to no longer function) (does
not fix savefiles already affected)
Fixed AP building, Talent building, and
CF building from removing too many ghosts.
Alex now stops Violet from leaving Katis
in Chapter 1. (doesn't cover all areas)

