7/16/2025



10.1 Monsters and Performance



New Features:

Added 24 new monsters.

Added 17 rare accessories.



Balancing:

Increased base health regen from 2.5% to 5%.

Increased stamina regen by 5.

Party is now healed before and after battle.

Stamina formula is now 50 + level(2). (each

ng+ up to ng+3 divides this by half)

Redesigned Ruthless Strategist. (lowers

extra action requirements for players,

while increasing it for enemies)



Misc:

Greatly improved performance when walking

around. (engine was treating every 5 steps

as a turn in combat, which was causing a

minor to extreme chug based on stats and

talents)

Improved lighting to Violent Sanctuary.

Fixed text to water summons.

Fixed innate taunt for Omega Greatshields.

Halved wait time after a fully displayed

text box. (was 10 frames)

Added turning back failsafe before ogre

boss.

Fixed NG+ from removing progress and

ghosts assigned to AP, Talent, and CF

buildings. (this bug also caused the

buildings to no longer function) (does

not fix savefiles already affected)

Fixed AP building, Talent building, and

CF building from removing too many ghosts.

Alex now stops Violet from leaving Katis

in Chapter 1. (doesn't cover all areas)