Major 16 July 2025 Build 19247576 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 5 years, the game was finally updated to fix all bugs! Had to redo it from scratch for it, so might as well update to Unreal Engine 5 :)

75% off for 2 weeks to celebrate! Go and fill them Leaderboards :)

Linux Linux Depot 1454932
