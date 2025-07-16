Fixed
Resolved issues with SFX and Music sliders in the Options menu; both now function correctly.
Changed
Replaced the tutorial video featuring a computerized AI voice with a new video narrated by the developer, automatically playing on first launch and accessible for replay via the Help menu.
Known Issues
Chain Energy Release mechanic is non-functional.
Boss behavior is inconsistent and requires refinement.
In Development
Playlist feature to queue and play multiple songs.
Expanded enemy variety.
Boss improvements and balancing.
Chain Attack system enhancements.
Changed files in this update