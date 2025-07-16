Fixed

Resolved issues with SFX and Music sliders in the Options menu; both now function correctly.



Changed

Replaced the tutorial video featuring a computerized AI voice with a new video narrated by the developer, automatically playing on first launch and accessible for replay via the Help menu.



Known Issues

Chain Energy Release mechanic is non-functional.

Boss behavior is inconsistent and requires refinement.



In Development

Playlist feature to queue and play multiple songs.

Expanded enemy variety.

Boss improvements and balancing.

Chain Attack system enhancements.