16 July 2025 Build 19247544 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed


Resolved issues with SFX and Music sliders in the Options menu; both now function correctly.

Changed


Replaced the tutorial video featuring a computerized AI voice with a new video narrated by the developer, automatically playing on first launch and accessible for replay via the Help menu.

Known Issues


Chain Energy Release mechanic is non-functional.
Boss behavior is inconsistent and requires refinement.

In Development


Playlist feature to queue and play multiple songs.
Expanded enemy variety.
Boss improvements and balancing.
Chain Attack system enhancements.

Changed files in this update

