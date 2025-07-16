Adjusted the order of the colors in palettes 4 & 5 to further emphasize the intent of a respective "warm" and "cool" palette when playing with 3 colors. When I decided the original order of the colors, I had this idea that the first color of the palette had to be the color most similar to red. I thought about it a little more, and actually, never mind, that's dumb. (Aside from some very slight tweaks for contrast reasons, the original color scheme is still available when playing with 4 colors.)



Adjusted the colors of palette 6. The original white colored block looked strange when the highlight effect was applied to it, so it's been changed to a cool off-white.



Version number is no longer shown in-game.



It's finally here! Pyramis 1.0.0! ...Now, you may notice that barely anything has changed in this update. Don't worry! I'll explain after these patch notes:As for the final-looking version number... The version of Pyramis that I've been developing started out as a messy prototype, and I've been building on top of it to turn it into what it is now. As more people play the game, and more features are suggested... I'm beginning to realize how unstable of a foundation the original prototype has become.It was a very difficult decision to make, but I've decided that this version of Pyramis is finished! As a prototype, it does what it needs to do by demonstrating the gameplay of Pyramis and I'm not going to be working on it anymore......because I have to start all over again.This comes with both good news and bad news. For you, the good news is that this generally isn't your problem and you don't actually have to do anything! When this "remake" of Pyramis is ready, you'll just receive it as another update. Also, the game is going to become a lot better, with lots of really nice QOL features (some of which have already been implemented in the remake). The bad news is that this update... will probably take a while. Please be patient as I work on this new version.For me, the good news is that I'll be able to keep adding things to the game without worrying about everything falling over like a house of cards. The bad news is that... I have so much work to do. Please raise your arms in real life and lend me your strength anime-style as I work on this new version.TL;DR Pyramis is going to get an update soon that makes it a lot better, but it's going to take a while. Be patient, but get excited!