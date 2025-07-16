 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19247434 Edited 16 July 2025 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Changelog (July 16, 2025)
✅ Bug Fixes:
Followers no longer block the entrance inside the main building thanks to the newly added wait point.

Fixed an issue in the Combat Tutorial where enemies would start chasing the player during a paused game.

Fixed missing diacritics in the dialogue between Štěpán and Halrik during Stage 2.

Increased the size of quest markers to prevent players from unintentionally running past them and needing to backtrack to progress the quest.

🆕 New Content & Features:
Added a Wait Point system for followers when the player enters the main building.

