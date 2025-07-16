🛠️ Changelog (July 16, 2025)

✅ Bug Fixes:

Followers no longer block the entrance inside the main building thanks to the newly added wait point.



Fixed an issue in the Combat Tutorial where enemies would start chasing the player during a paused game.



Fixed missing diacritics in the dialogue between Štěpán and Halrik during Stage 2.



Increased the size of quest markers to prevent players from unintentionally running past them and needing to backtrack to progress the quest.



🆕 New Content & Features:

Added a Wait Point system for followers when the player enters the main building.