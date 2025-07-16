Hi Car Dealers!

In today’s patch, we’re introducing a new feature - the Wreck Event!Once you reach reputation level 3, every 3 days there’s a chance you’ll receive an email about an abandoned wreck somewhere in the world. After receiving the email, a pin will appear on your mini-map marking the wreck’s location. To keep things challenging, there won’t be any markers in the world or on the main map. The email will also include a hint to help you find it.When you find the wreck, just get inside to claim it as yours. Then you can load it onto a tow truck or tow dolly and either restore it in your workshop to sell to customers or dismantle it for parts and scrap the body at the junkyard.💬 Let us know what you think onandYou can also share your ideas and feedback in this thread: