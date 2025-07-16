Hi Car Dealers!
In today’s patch, we’re introducing a new feature - the Wreck Event!
Once you reach reputation level 3, every 3 days there’s a chance you’ll receive an email about an abandoned wreck somewhere in the world. After receiving the email, a pin will appear on your mini-map marking the wreck’s location. To keep things challenging, there won’t be any markers in the world or on the main map. The email will also include a hint to help you find it.
When you find the wreck, just get inside to claim it as yours. Then you can load it onto a tow truck or tow dolly and either restore it in your workshop to sell to customers or dismantle it for parts and scrap the body at the junkyard.
Good luck with the hunt!
Changed files in this update