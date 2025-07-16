 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19247353 Edited 16 July 2025 – 18:32:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

Improved

  • Sped up tick from 4 to 3.6 secs.

  • Speeding up button now is 3.5X instead of 2X

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where units and items were not saved when exiting the game

  • Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2643011
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2643012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2643013
  • Loading history…
