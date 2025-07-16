PATCH NOTES
Improved
Sped up tick from 4 to 3.6 secs.
Speeding up button now is 3.5X instead of 2X
Fixed
Fixed an issue where units and items were not saved when exiting the game
Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Improved
Sped up tick from 4 to 3.6 secs.
Speeding up button now is 3.5X instead of 2X
Fixed
Fixed an issue where units and items were not saved when exiting the game
Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update