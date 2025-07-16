Translations:

Polish, Thai, and Vietnamese languages now can be selected in game settings > languages. These translations were done by volunteers. Credits for all translations are displayed at the bottom of language selection menu.

Due to the game being in Early Access and various texts changing frequently, most translations will be incomplete until full game release (version 1.0), and some texts will fall back to the game's default language (English). Current translation status for each language is shown in square brackets in the language selection menu. Other languages will be gradually added in the future.

New content:

Sailor-style berets (2 colors) in conbini.