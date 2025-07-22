Heya Dealers!

A new chapter begins: Dealer's Life Legend reaches 1.0!

Enjoy the updates and quality of life fixes that will elevate your enterprise dreams to the next level.

Dealer's Life Legend will shine a new light with the addition of the new core feature of the Exchange Hall, where you will experience for the first time in the franchise our newest stock trading!

But the surprises are far from over, because to celebrate this huge milestone, you can find all Dealer's Life games at 60% off, besides Dealer's Life Legend, which will be discounted at a whopping 30% off. The highest it has ever been! And if you already own Dealer's Life 2, you will get an extra 10% discount!

Read the full patch notes here:

Exchange Hall: This new special building will let you trade in stocks! You'll keep coming to it every day, ready to buy or sell just at the right time!

Achievements: We introduced nearly 50 achievements ready to be unlocked.

Leaderboard details: You can now see additional information for each score on the leaderboard. Select a score to view key details such as the game seed, final asset value, and number of days passed.

New localizations: the game now fully supports French, Italian, and Russian languages.

Community content: Added Steam trading cards, badges, backgrounds, and emojis to further customize your profile with Dealer's Life Legend-themed items.

With the 1.0 Update, we are confident that your businessman's flame will rekindle with all of the new game elements and features you can use to improve your journey to become the richest dealer in the Kingdom!

Thank you all for supporting us since the beginning! As always, your feedback is our top priority, so please let us know what you think of the 1.0 Update and, if you liked it, don't be afraid to get your friends into the business too!

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment



