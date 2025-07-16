- Lowered max kick height to not be so high.
- Slightly reduced dribble & juggle charge speed.
- Fixed mouse sensitivity changing depending on FPS.
- Fixed shots stats only counting when goals are scored, also added shots on target stat actually functioning.
- Fixed body collision with ball not updating latest double touch character.
- Fixed GK issues related with perries/deflections then catching/picking up the ball causing a double touch.
- Fixed foul advantage being triggered incorrectly when the ball goes out of bounds.
- Changed ranked player leave limit back to 3 players from 2 players.
- Fix for reconnect popup if you manually leave at end of match.
- Fix for rejoining after a match has ended.
- Added option for ball halo/dot sizes or having it off all together.
- Added GK net transparency setting.
- Fixed captain votes not always working and sometimes staying stuck with the vote panel open.
- Fixed kits not applying correctly when captain votes succeed, and also fixed kit selection for captains.
- Fixed mutton chops and beard medium facial hair styles having bugged textures.
- Fixed GK releases are random at times
