- Lowered max kick height to not be so high.

- Slightly reduced dribble & juggle charge speed.

- Fixed mouse sensitivity changing depending on FPS.

- Fixed shots stats only counting when goals are scored, also added shots on target stat actually functioning.

- Fixed body collision with ball not updating latest double touch character.

- Fixed GK issues related with perries/deflections then catching/picking up the ball causing a double touch.

- Fixed foul advantage being triggered incorrectly when the ball goes out of bounds.

- Changed ranked player leave limit back to 3 players from 2 players.

- Fix for reconnect popup if you manually leave at end of match.

- Fix for rejoining after a match has ended.

- Added option for ball halo/dot sizes or having it off all together.

- Added GK net transparency setting.

- Fixed captain votes not always working and sometimes staying stuck with the vote panel open.

- Fixed kits not applying correctly when captain votes succeed, and also fixed kit selection for captains.

- Fixed mutton chops and beard medium facial hair styles having bugged textures.

- Fixed GK releases are random at times