A flaw with the game map item was discovered and resolved. If a player lost a battle in certain areas, the game map item would not register the change in locations. This problem has now been resolved and the game map item should work correctly.



For players that have already experienced this problem in their current save file, the solution is to return to the incorrect location that the map item is showing and then exit that area. If a player has lost a battle in more than one affected area, this may have to be done for each area that was vulnerable to this problem.