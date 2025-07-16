Flaw with Map Item discovered and is now resolved.
Update notes via Steam Community
A flaw with the game map item was discovered and resolved. If a player lost a battle in certain areas, the game map item would not register the change in locations. This problem has now been resolved and the game map item should work correctly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2720056
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update