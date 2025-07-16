Changelog 0.5.12:
Fixes:
Fixed a crash in the main menu when applying settings (it tried to apply changes to a UI element that wasn't present in the menu)
Optimization:
Improved terrain texture blending near Nazareth (+7 FPS in Nazareth and better visuals)
Gamepad:
Buttons in the bottom-right corner of the main menu no longer trigger navigation
Sliders in the settings menu no longer trigger navigation
Sliders can now be adjusted by holding A and moving the left stick
Added gamepad hint to the apostles’ tooltip (replacing "Click")
Changed files in this update