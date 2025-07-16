 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19247073 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog 0.5.12:

Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash in the main menu when applying settings (it tried to apply changes to a UI element that wasn't present in the menu)

Optimization:

  • Improved terrain texture blending near Nazareth (+7 FPS in Nazareth and better visuals)

Gamepad:

  • Buttons in the bottom-right corner of the main menu no longer trigger navigation

  • Sliders in the settings menu no longer trigger navigation

  • Sliders can now be adjusted by holding A and moving the left stick

  • Added gamepad hint to the apostles’ tooltip (replacing "Click")

