16 July 2025 Build 19247042 Edited 16 July 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
✅ When going from the desert to the forest through water, the camera kept the postprocess values of the desert
✅ There was a spot in the river in the forest where you could not jump into
✅ Enemy statues collision wasn't working before they wake up
✅ Changed the position of Xan's dialog bubble in Tramunt a bit. Before, the dialog tail wasn't properly placed

