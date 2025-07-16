✅ When going from the desert to the forest through water, the camera kept the postprocess values of the desert
✅ There was a spot in the river in the forest where you could not jump into
✅ Enemy statues collision wasn't working before they wake up
✅ Changed the position of Xan's dialog bubble in Tramunt a bit. Before, the dialog tail wasn't properly placed
v 0.9.933
