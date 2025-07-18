- Increased rune rewards from daily gifts to make them more meaningful at later stages of the game (the amount now scales off your highest wave).
- Rebalanced many of the Community Event milestone values, as well as your required personal contribution amounts to claim those rewards.
- Added the permanent stat bonuses from the Community Event rewards into the "Battlepass Rewards" section of the stats menu, and renamed this section to "Permanent Rewards".
- Increased cost of 2x PvP Boss rewards from 500 gems to 750 gems. The previous cost was simply too cheap for how many of these rare time-gated resources it gave you.
QoL Improvements:
- Boss Rush status is now saved between game sessions. If it was enabled before closing the game, it will remain enabled when you reopen it (but offline progress will still not use Boss Rush).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Chieftain and Apprentice’s combined skills would cancel out the slow effect if their Skill Power was too high.
- Fixed bug from the previous update that broke Assassin's execute skill.
- Fixed visual-only UI bug related to a maxed idle status workshop.
- Fixed bug where community milestone requirements were showing as complete right after a weekly reset, even though they weren't.
- Fixed bugs related to skill immunities against the PvP Immortal Boss and Ultimus Boss.
- Fixed bug where the PvP Immortal Boss scores weren’t updating correctly if you leaked a normal enemy.
- Fixed visual-only UI bug related to the PvP Immortal Boss 2x rewards.
