Hey everybody,
Following the release of the DLC a couple days ago, I've got a lot of helpful feedback. I'd like to extend a huge thanks to inSAMity for a very detailed list of bugs and suggestions. I've fixed a lot of issues within the DLC files, so an update will be required when updating to this new Smash N' Crash version.
-- NullReferenceException
Update Notes (v05-2025-07-16)
DLC changelog (v02-2025-07-16)
Vehicles:
Added in-air physics control when < 2 wheels are on the ground
Fixed texture mapping on plane
Added upper door and adjusted lower door of plane cargo bay
Added "Press ↑↑↓↓ to Teleport" prompt when vehicle is stuck
Fixed parachutes in multiplayer being controlled by other players
Fixed grille guard for F150 and RAM. Removed grille with bumper guard for those vehicles
Fixed camera shake bug on vehicle collision
Adjusted AI vehicle controller properties and pathfinding
Added pathfinder functionality for AI vehicles on applicable levels
Fixed AI vehicles still driving and shooting when freezing
Lowered police count during heat to prevent overpopulation
Weapons:
Added mouse forward/backwards as fire secondary buttons
Added weapon fire direction control (forward/backward)
Added fire direction toggle for controller (right stick press)
Added fire rear button for keyboard (middle mouse / hold \[Q])
Increased proximity mine range and damage
Reworked weapon collision system using a SphereCast sweep -- collisions are much more accurate and consistent, with less missed hits.
Fixed weapons colliding with pickups
Fixed remote-detonated missiles not removing from inventory if destroyed by collision
Fixed Napalm exploding mid-air
Fixed AudioSources for some weapons not stopping on destroy
Fixed MIRV and Incendiary MIRV not tracking targets properly
Fixed Rain and Rain 2 colliding with itself (wrong layers)
Fixed lightning not targeting or damaging vehicles
Added layer check for pickups to prevent spawning inside objects
Added AI weapon fix for still shooting while frozen
UI:
Added dynamic controls prompts list for main controls and combos in pause menu
Added icons for mouse controls (for keyboard + mouse)
Fixed splitscreen mode button showing with more than 2 screens but having no functionality -- splitscreen mode changes only supported for 2 players (vertical/horizontal)
Fixed splitscreen blank corner artifacts in 3 and 5 player mode
Added enemy health bars system above minimap
Fixed fullscreen toggle not working
Fixed multiplayer death UI message showing in singleplayer
Added localization to button combos
Added localization for all weapons
Added package compatibility warning system to package loader (during intro), and main menu
Fixed UI scaling
Missions:
Removed Terminal Velocity from story mode and made Buy The Farm the first mission until the lore deepens
Added (temporary) ending to story mode, with an 'escape from the airport' mission
Fixed story mode not progressing properly to the next mission
Fixed bug with freeroam not starting after story mode is completed
Changed files in this update