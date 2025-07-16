Hey everybody,

Following the release of the DLC a couple days ago, I've got a lot of helpful feedback. I'd like to extend a huge thanks to inSAMity for a very detailed list of bugs and suggestions. I've fixed a lot of issues within the DLC files, so an update will be required when updating to this new Smash N' Crash version.

-- NullReferenceException

Update Notes (v05-2025-07-16)

DLC changelog (v02-2025-07-16)

Vehicles:

Added in-air physics control when < 2 wheels are on the ground

Fixed texture mapping on plane

Added upper door and adjusted lower door of plane cargo bay

Added "Press ↑↑↓↓ to Teleport" prompt when vehicle is stuck

Fixed parachutes in multiplayer being controlled by other players

Fixed grille guard for F150 and RAM. Removed grille with bumper guard for those vehicles

Fixed camera shake bug on vehicle collision

Adjusted AI vehicle controller properties and pathfinding

Added pathfinder functionality for AI vehicles on applicable levels

Fixed AI vehicles still driving and shooting when freezing

Lowered police count during heat to prevent overpopulation

Weapons:

Added mouse forward/backwards as fire secondary buttons

Added weapon fire direction control (forward/backward)

Added fire direction toggle for controller (right stick press)

Added fire rear button for keyboard (middle mouse / hold \[Q])

Increased proximity mine range and damage

Reworked weapon collision system using a SphereCast sweep -- collisions are much more accurate and consistent, with less missed hits.

Fixed weapons colliding with pickups

Fixed remote-detonated missiles not removing from inventory if destroyed by collision

Fixed Napalm exploding mid-air

Fixed AudioSources for some weapons not stopping on destroy

Fixed MIRV and Incendiary MIRV not tracking targets properly

Fixed Rain and Rain 2 colliding with itself (wrong layers)

Fixed lightning not targeting or damaging vehicles

Added layer check for pickups to prevent spawning inside objects

Added AI weapon fix for still shooting while frozen

UI:

Added dynamic controls prompts list for main controls and combos in pause menu

Added icons for mouse controls (for keyboard + mouse)

Fixed splitscreen mode button showing with more than 2 screens but having no functionality -- splitscreen mode changes only supported for 2 players (vertical/horizontal)

Fixed splitscreen blank corner artifacts in 3 and 5 player mode

Added enemy health bars system above minimap

Fixed fullscreen toggle not working

Fixed multiplayer death UI message showing in singleplayer

Added localization to button combos

Added localization for all weapons

Added package compatibility warning system to package loader (during intro), and main menu

Fixed UI scaling

Missions: