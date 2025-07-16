 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everybody,

Following the release of the DLC a couple days ago, I've got a lot of helpful feedback. I'd like to extend a huge thanks to inSAMity for a very detailed list of bugs and suggestions. I've fixed a lot of issues within the DLC files, so an update will be required when updating to this new Smash N' Crash version.

-- NullReferenceException

Update Notes (v05-2025-07-16)

DLC changelog (v02-2025-07-16)

Vehicles:

  • Added in-air physics control when < 2 wheels are on the ground

  • Fixed texture mapping on plane

  • Added upper door and adjusted lower door of plane cargo bay

  • Added "Press ↑↑↓↓ to Teleport" prompt when vehicle is stuck

  • Fixed parachutes in multiplayer being controlled by other players

  • Fixed grille guard for F150 and RAM. Removed grille with bumper guard for those vehicles

  • Fixed camera shake bug on vehicle collision

  • Adjusted AI vehicle controller properties and pathfinding

  • Added pathfinder functionality for AI vehicles on applicable levels

  • Fixed AI vehicles still driving and shooting when freezing

  • Lowered police count during heat to prevent overpopulation

Weapons:

  • Added mouse forward/backwards as fire secondary buttons

  • Added weapon fire direction control (forward/backward)

  • Added fire direction toggle for controller (right stick press)

  • Added fire rear button for keyboard (middle mouse / hold \[Q])

  • Increased proximity mine range and damage

  • Reworked weapon collision system using a SphereCast sweep -- collisions are much more accurate and consistent, with less missed hits.

  • Fixed weapons colliding with pickups

  • Fixed remote-detonated missiles not removing from inventory if destroyed by collision

  • Fixed Napalm exploding mid-air

  • Fixed AudioSources for some weapons not stopping on destroy

  • Fixed MIRV and Incendiary MIRV not tracking targets properly

  • Fixed Rain and Rain 2 colliding with itself (wrong layers)

  • Fixed lightning not targeting or damaging vehicles

  • Added layer check for pickups to prevent spawning inside objects

  • Added AI weapon fix for still shooting while frozen

UI:

  • Added dynamic controls prompts list for main controls and combos in pause menu

  • Added icons for mouse controls (for keyboard + mouse)

  • Fixed splitscreen mode button showing with more than 2 screens but having no functionality -- splitscreen mode changes only supported for 2 players (vertical/horizontal)

  • Fixed splitscreen blank corner artifacts in 3 and 5 player mode

  • Added enemy health bars system above minimap

  • Fixed fullscreen toggle not working

  • Fixed multiplayer death UI message showing in singleplayer

  • Added localization to button combos

  • Added localization for all weapons

  • Added package compatibility warning system to package loader (during intro), and main menu

  • Fixed UI scaling

Missions:

  • Removed Terminal Velocity from story mode and made Buy The Farm the first mission until the lore deepens

  • Added (temporary) ending to story mode, with an 'escape from the airport' mission

  • Fixed story mode not progressing properly to the next mission

  • Fixed bug with freeroam not starting after story mode is completed

Changed files in this update

