Greeting fellow Unbroken,
Update 0.9.3.2.A just dropped and with it a 15% discount for the next 2 weeks!
The update itself contains a notable amounts of tweaks, polish and fixes, but most importantly a moody and stylish new level.
So without any further ado, here's what's new:
0.9.3.2.A includes:
New level: Railview Drop. A handy shortcut is somewhere to be found in the midtown area. It can be accessed from multiple sources and will connect 2 major locations. Get ready for some magnificent views, fast paced combat and destruction.
Animated advertisements. Added these to the higher up and more technologically sophisticated areas of the map, including a music video clip for the song Sleepy Head, which previously could be heard in various inns and taverns in Westfall. More animations will be added going forward with development.
fixed layer wall for walljump in gorlitz (thanks: Hazmat)
updated advertsiement stand gfx cleanup
Otto panic animation and state/logic added
flame sound to logotype main menu added
grunt trenches gfx update
updated pistol muzzle flash
curbs collision fixed dunville (thnx: congo!)
planks sound walk and floor collision interior fix gravetown (thnx: congo!)
gracht alley fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)
steinburg market fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)
gorlitz fixed topside stairscase details (thnx: congo!)
updated advertsiement posh ads, added to midtown and carltons rise
updated ranged enemies to disable fuse sound and particle on death
gravetown micro details and thief ambush with logic
shutter event gorlitz Repton
video advertisements added to midtown and carltons
tv with sleepy head added to repton uptown
gravetown further details to start area, micro details
added video intro instead of legacy intro
midtown adverts video extended, improved lighting next to ad
added render texture for canvas videos
gravetown elevator to gorlitz move event with animations and sounds
bentley new dedicated tracer and muzzle
uptown tv adjustments
test softer default bloom
gravetown elevator details to sound events
added conscience base logic
gorlitz added curbs to grey zone and start from steinburg area
plugged holes roofs view from stairs in stairs to vonder in Gorlitz
microdetails steam sewer with sound added to Gorlitz
shotgun smoke post shot particle effect dedicated added
updated dark of mind posters
central station new start point for raildrop and new OC bake
debrisdust prefab created and added flavour to raildrop
added cinema derelict square to raildrop
fixed Eva death logic showup for dunville and vinzelstraat (thanks: congo!)
casino added exit to raildrop
So that's it for this one. Thanks for tuning in and see you on the next one!
Cheers,
Mike
