Greeting fellow Unbroken,

Update 0.9.3.2.A just dropped and with it a 15% discount for the next 2 weeks!

The update itself contains a notable amounts of tweaks, polish and fixes, but most importantly a moody and stylish new level.

So without any further ado, here's what's new:

0.9.3.2.A includes:

New level: Railview Drop. A handy shortcut is somewhere to be found in the midtown area. It can be accessed from multiple sources and will connect 2 major locations. Get ready for some magnificent views, fast paced combat and destruction.

Animated advertisements. Added these to the higher up and more technologically sophisticated areas of the map, including a music video clip for the song Sleepy Head, which previously could be heard in various inns and taverns in Westfall. More animations will be added going forward with development.

fixed layer wall for walljump in gorlitz (thanks: Hazmat)

updated advertsiement stand gfx cleanup

Otto panic animation and state/logic added

flame sound to logotype main menu added

grunt trenches gfx update

updated pistol muzzle flash

curbs collision fixed dunville (thnx: congo!)

planks sound walk and floor collision interior fix gravetown (thnx: congo!)

gracht alley fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)

steinburg market fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)

gorlitz fixed topside stairscase details (thnx: congo!)

updated advertsiement posh ads, added to midtown and carltons rise

updated ranged enemies to disable fuse sound and particle on death

gravetown micro details and thief ambush with logic

shutter event gorlitz Repton

video advertisements added to midtown and carltons

tv with sleepy head added to repton uptown

gravetown further details to start area, micro details

added video intro instead of legacy intro

midtown adverts video extended, improved lighting next to ad

added render texture for canvas videos

gravetown elevator to gorlitz move event with animations and sounds

bentley new dedicated tracer and muzzle

uptown tv adjustments

test softer default bloom

gravetown elevator details to sound events

added conscience base logic

gorlitz added curbs to grey zone and start from steinburg area

plugged holes roofs view from stairs in stairs to vonder in Gorlitz

microdetails steam sewer with sound added to Gorlitz

shotgun smoke post shot particle effect dedicated added

updated dark of mind posters

central station new start point for raildrop and new OC bake

debrisdust prefab created and added flavour to raildrop

added cinema derelict square to raildrop

fixed Eva death logic showup for dunville and vinzelstraat (thanks: congo!)

casino added exit to raildrop

So that's it for this one. Thanks for tuning in and see you on the next one!

Cheers,

Mike