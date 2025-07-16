 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greeting fellow Unbroken,

Update 0.9.3.2.A just dropped and with it a 15% discount for the next 2 weeks!

The update itself contains a notable amounts of tweaks, polish and fixes, but most importantly a moody and stylish new level.

So without any further ado, here's what's new:

0.9.3.2.A includes:

  • New level: Railview Drop. A handy shortcut is somewhere to be found in the midtown area. It can be accessed from multiple sources and will connect 2 major locations. Get ready for some magnificent views, fast paced combat and destruction.

  • Animated advertisements. Added these to the higher up and more technologically sophisticated areas of the map, including a music video clip for the song Sleepy Head, which previously could be heard in various inns and taverns in Westfall. More animations will be added going forward with development.

  • fixed layer wall for walljump in gorlitz (thanks: Hazmat)

  • updated advertsiement stand gfx cleanup

  • Otto panic animation and state/logic added

  • flame sound to logotype main menu added

  • grunt trenches gfx update

  • updated pistol muzzle flash

  • curbs collision fixed dunville (thnx: congo!)

  • planks sound walk and floor collision interior fix gravetown (thnx: congo!)

  • gracht alley fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)

  • steinburg market fixed anna logic (thnx: congo!)

  • gorlitz fixed topside stairscase details (thnx: congo!)

  • updated advertsiement posh ads, added to midtown and carltons rise

  • updated ranged enemies to disable fuse sound and particle on death

  • gravetown micro details and thief ambush with logic

  • shutter event gorlitz Repton

  • video advertisements added to midtown and carltons

  • tv with sleepy head added to repton uptown

  • gravetown further details to start area, micro details

  • added video intro instead of legacy intro

  • midtown adverts video extended, improved lighting next to ad

  • added render texture for canvas videos

  • gravetown elevator to gorlitz move event with animations and sounds

  • bentley new dedicated tracer and muzzle

  • uptown tv adjustments

  • test softer default bloom

  • gravetown elevator details to sound events

  • added conscience base logic

  • gorlitz added curbs to grey zone and start from steinburg area

  • plugged holes roofs view from stairs in stairs to vonder in Gorlitz

  • microdetails steam sewer with sound added to Gorlitz

  • shotgun smoke post shot particle effect dedicated added

  • updated dark of mind posters

  • central station new start point for raildrop and new OC bake

  • debrisdust prefab created and added flavour to raildrop

  • added cinema derelict square to raildrop

  • fixed Eva death logic showup for dunville and vinzelstraat (thanks: congo!)

  • casino added exit to raildrop

So that's it for this one. Thanks for tuning in and see you on the next one!

Cheers,

Mike

