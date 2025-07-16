Kingdoms of Dice is finally available! ^^

Discover the sequel to Fate and Destiny, immersing you in a heroic fantasy universe inspired by dice-based board games.

Continue to uncover the chronicles of Elonia through four iconic factions, across four scripted campaigns.

To succeed in your adventure, upgrade your band of fighters, purchase bonus cards, and roll your resource dice to activate each warrior’s abilities.

Test your leadership skills in multiple game modes: standard campaigns, advanced campaigns, and skirmishes.

The dice of destiny await, so don’t hesitate—dive into Kingdoms of Dice!

Enjoy! ^^