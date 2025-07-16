 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19246628 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:06:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kingdoms of Dice is finally available! ^^

Discover the sequel to Fate and Destiny, immersing you in a heroic fantasy universe inspired by dice-based board games.

Continue to uncover the chronicles of Elonia through four iconic factions, across four scripted campaigns.

To succeed in your adventure, upgrade your band of fighters, purchase bonus cards, and roll your resource dice to activate each warrior’s abilities.

Test your leadership skills in multiple game modes: standard campaigns, advanced campaigns, and skirmishes.

The dice of destiny await, so don’t hesitate—dive into Kingdoms of Dice!

Enjoy! ^^

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link