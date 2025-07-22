 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19246591 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The default branch has been updated to Kepler 21548. This updates/addresses the following:

  • Fixes an issue where anomaly roll modifiers would not be reset between encounters, potentially leading to scenarios with very large bonuses or penalties until the game was reloaded.

  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to load a design in the shipyard in planning mode without the tech prerequisites

  • Added changes to Steam workshop integration to support future player-created content beyond ship designs

  • Added photoseizure warning to load screen

  • Fixed rare null reference exception

  • Minor typos

If you encounter any issues, please post them in the discussion forum, or email me at kevin@wx3.com.

