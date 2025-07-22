The default branch has been updated to Kepler 21548. This updates/addresses the following:

Fixes an issue where anomaly roll modifiers would not be reset between encounters, potentially leading to scenarios with very large bonuses or penalties until the game was reloaded.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to load a design in the shipyard in planning mode without the tech prerequisites

Added changes to Steam workshop integration to support future player-created content beyond ship designs

Added photoseizure warning to load screen

Fixed rare null reference exception

Minor typos

If you encounter any issues, please post them in the discussion forum, or email me at kevin@wx3.com.