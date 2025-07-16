Hey Engineers,

We're back again! Thank you for all of the feedback you've provided to us so far, its really helpful to ensure we can be reactive with our updates. Read on for a breakdown of our latest Hotfix...

Fixed a bug when it was impossible to build a station in an overcrowded region (happened with super loco region)

Improved Depo UI including color selection. Added tiny smoke animations for all depo interactions with a train

Let player type a custom name for a train in a depo

Here are also some short-term plans we’re working to deliver in the near future:

A tool for emergency train evacuation to the depot (for a small fee)

Inverted logic for goods-related conditions. Currently, it only supports "More than X" — we plan to add an option for "Less than X"

Display somewhere a tip with a list of wagons and the goods they are carrying

Ability to save to a different slot

More settings: framerate limit, windowed mode

Tutorial improvements — specifically, new buildings and mechanics will be unlocked as you progress

More updates are on the way, so stay tuned!

Curve Trains 🚂