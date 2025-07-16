 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19246540 Edited 16 July 2025 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Added Pyramids - experimental and rare structure on Desert Islands, including new unique and enchantable weaponry
  • Added Shift-Clicking of valid items in to and out of the exploration slots in a Travel/Map Table
  • Added basic structures to Ruined Islands (Loot in chests to be changed)


ADJUSTED
  • Swapped content of pages 14 and 16 to give earlier access to Map Table recipe, reducing travel frustration
  • Moved Buff/Debuff indicators to correct location
  • Moved Tips lower down loading screens


BEHIND THE SCENES
  • Prepared more descriptions for localisation

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link