- Added Pyramids - experimental and rare structure on Desert Islands, including new unique and enchantable weaponry
- Added Shift-Clicking of valid items in to and out of the exploration slots in a Travel/Map Table
- Added basic structures to Ruined Islands (Loot in chests to be changed)
ADJUSTED
- Swapped content of pages 14 and 16 to give earlier access to Map Table recipe, reducing travel frustration
- Moved Buff/Debuff indicators to correct location
- Moved Tips lower down loading screens
BEHIND THE SCENES
- Prepared more descriptions for localisation
Changed files in this update