Major 16 July 2025 Build 19246491
New styles, faster loading!
The latest Magnecube update brings a whole new layer of customization and performance:

🕶️ Eyewear Arrives: Express yourself with bold, quirky, or mysterious glasses.
🎩 More Hats: Even more headwear options to suit your vibe.
Community Level Boost: We've significantly improved loading times for community-created levels, so you can jump into the action faster than ever.

Mix and match your new look, dive into fan-made challenges, and feel the difference!

