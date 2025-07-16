New styles, faster loading!
The latest Magnecube update brings a whole new layer of customization and performance:
🕶️ Eyewear Arrives: Express yourself with bold, quirky, or mysterious glasses.
🎩 More Hats: Even more headwear options to suit your vibe.
⚡ Community Level Boost: We've significantly improved loading times for community-created levels, so you can jump into the action faster than ever.
Mix and match your new look, dive into fan-made challenges, and feel the difference!
Changed files in this update