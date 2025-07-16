The Way of the Monk - Expansion Update! is now LIVE!
🌊 New Water Biome!
Dive into a brand new biome!
Face new aquatic enemies
Discover fresh ambient music
Challenge the powerful new biome Boss
🥋 New Class: The Monk
Master the art of close combat and agility.
Unique Monk abilities
New playstyle focused on mobility and fists
👊 New Weapon Type: Fists
Punch your enemies into submission!
Fast-paced melee combat
Perfect synergy with the Monk class
⚖️ Global Difficulty Rework
We’ve overhauled the entire game balance!
Difficulty curves adjusted for the new biome
Enemy AI and stats fine‑tuned
Full weapon rebalance across all rarities
⬆️ New Level Cap: 25
Gain more power
Unlock higher‑level skills and builds
💎 New Altar Upgrade System
The Altar has a new location (North of the Village) and a brand‑new purpose!
Upgrade your existing equipment using Divine Coins
Rarity progression: Normal → Magic → Rare → Epic → Legendary → Divine
Divine items can ONLY be obtained by upgrading a Legendary item
✨ New Starting Items
Start your runs with fists and gold
Experiment with new builds right from the beginning
🎮 Steam Deck Optimization
We’ve worked on performance and UI tweaks to ensure a smoother experience on Steam Deck!
Improved controls for handheld play
UI scaling and readability adjustments
Better performance on Deck hardware
