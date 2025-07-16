The Way of the Monk - Expansion Update! is now LIVE!

🌊 New Water Biome!

Dive into a brand new biome!

Face new aquatic enemies

Discover fresh ambient music

Challenge the powerful new biome Boss

🥋 New Class: The Monk

Master the art of close combat and agility.

Unique Monk abilities

New playstyle focused on mobility and fists

👊 New Weapon Type: Fists

Punch your enemies into submission!

Fast-paced melee combat

Perfect synergy with the Monk class

⚖️ Global Difficulty Rework

We’ve overhauled the entire game balance!

Difficulty curves adjusted for the new biome

Enemy AI and stats fine‑tuned

Full weapon rebalance across all rarities

⬆️ New Level Cap: 25

Gain more power

Unlock higher‑level skills and builds

💎 New Altar Upgrade System

The Altar has a new location (North of the Village) and a brand‑new purpose!

Upgrade your existing equipment using Divine Coins

Rarity progression: Normal → Magic → Rare → Epic → Legendary → Divine

Divine items can ONLY be obtained by upgrading a Legendary item

✨ New Starting Items

Start your runs with fists and gold

Experiment with new builds right from the beginning

🎮 Steam Deck Optimization

We’ve worked on performance and UI tweaks to ensure a smoother experience on Steam Deck!

Improved controls for handheld play

UI scaling and readability adjustments

Better performance on Deck hardware

Join the fight. Become the Monk. Face the Waters.