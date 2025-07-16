 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19246453 Edited 16 July 2025 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Way of the Monk - Expansion Update! is now LIVE!

🌊 New Water Biome!

Dive into a brand new biome!

  • Face new aquatic enemies

  • Discover fresh ambient music

  • Challenge the powerful new biome Boss

🥋 New Class: The Monk

Master the art of close combat and agility.

  • Unique Monk abilities

  • New playstyle focused on mobility and fists

👊 New Weapon Type: Fists

Punch your enemies into submission!

  • Fast-paced melee combat

  • Perfect synergy with the Monk class

⚖️ Global Difficulty Rework

We’ve overhauled the entire game balance!

  • Difficulty curves adjusted for the new biome

  • Enemy AI and stats fine‑tuned

  • Full weapon rebalance across all rarities

⬆️ New Level Cap: 25

  • Gain more power

  • Unlock higher‑level skills and builds

💎 New Altar Upgrade System

The Altar has a new location (North of the Village) and a brand‑new purpose!

  • Upgrade your existing equipment using Divine Coins

  • Rarity progression: Normal → Magic → Rare → Epic → Legendary → Divine

  • Divine items can ONLY be obtained by upgrading a Legendary item

✨ New Starting Items

  • Start your runs with fists and gold

  • Experiment with new builds right from the beginning

🎮 Steam Deck Optimization

We’ve worked on performance and UI tweaks to ensure a smoother experience on Steam Deck!

  • Improved controls for handheld play

  • UI scaling and readability adjustments

  • Better performance on Deck hardware

Join the fight. Become the Monk. Face the Waters.

Changed files in this update

