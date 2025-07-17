New Content

1.Added 19 new plugins related to "Charging Upgrade".

2.Damage display panel now tracks card data.

3.Seeds can now control the generation of weapons, plugins, and modules.

4.Exclusive weapon affixes now have a "Exclusive" tag (temporary).



Adjustments

1.Adjusted the trigger rate of effects when weapons hit.

2.Reset certain enemies.

3.Optimized some tutorial descriptions.



Bug Fixes

1.Fixed collision issues when entering levels.

2.Fixed abnormal damage reduction behavior.

3.Fixed UI freeze issue.

4.Fixed abnormal outline display on super armor enemies.

5.Fixed save issues with some buffs.